Gerber, who was credited with the save courtesy of a clean ninth inning in a Cactus League win over the Brewers on Sunday, has four scoreless appearances in five trips to the mound thus far this spring.

The right-hander was impressive in his first taste of the majors last season despite never having played at the Triple-A level, as he posted a 4.02 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and four holds across 15.2 innings over 17 appearances. Gerber allowed three earned runs on three hits over one inning against Cleveland in his third outing this spring, but he's otherwise blanked the opposition and now has seven strikeouts over five innings following Sunday's pair of punchouts.