Gerber was credited with his fifth hold in a loss to the Giants on Thursday, firing a scoreless sixth inning during which he allowed a hit and a walk.

Gerber continued his string of strong work in a losing cause, posting his fourth scoreless effort in as many September appearances, and his 10th consecutive such outing overall. The right-hander has lowered his ERA from 8.31 to an impressive 2.77 during the latter stretch, making him an increasingly reliable middle-to-later-inning relief option for manager Scott Servais as the season has unfolded.