Gerber (1-1) took the loss in an extra-inning defeat at the hands of the Athletics on Friday, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits over two-thirds of an inning. He did not issue a walk or record a strikeout.

Tasked with closing the door on the Athletics by protecting the Mariners' 1-0 lead upon entering in the 10th, Gerber's outing began with him retiring Marcus Semien and Tommy La Stella, with the latter's flyball out allowing inning-opening baserunner Nate Orf to reach third base. However, Gerber proceeded to allow a game-tying RBI double to Ramon Laureano, which was immediately followed by a Mark Canha game-winning two-run home run. The outing marked the second consecutive with at least one earned run allowed by the 23-year-old following an impressive 10-appearance scoreless streak.