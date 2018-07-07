Andreoli was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday and will bat seventh and play left field against the Rockies, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The 28-year-old made his major-league debut for the Mariners in May, appearing in just one game. He'll provide depth across the outfield during his time with the team. Nick Rumbelow was optioned to Tacoma in a corresponding move.

