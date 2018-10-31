Andreoli was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Wednesday.

Andreoli was a member of Seattle's organization for a majority of the 2018 season before being designated for assignment and claimed off waivers by Baltimore in mid-August. Across 26 big-league games between the two clubs this past year, he slashed .230/.284/.262 with two doubles, four RBI and two stolen bases. He will likely begin 2019 at the Triple-A level.

