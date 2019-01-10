Mariners' John Andreoli: Designated for assignment
Andreoli was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Thursday.
Andreoli was dropped from the Mariners' 40-man roster in order to free up a spot for Tim Beckham, who was signed to a one-year deal Thursday. The 28-year-old spent time with Baltimore and Seattle in 2018, slashing a combined .230/.284/.262 in 26 games. Andreoli also spent time with the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate (Tacoma), slashing .287/.397/.401 with 19 stolen bases in 89 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...