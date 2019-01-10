Andreoli was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Thursday.

Andreoli was dropped from the Mariners' 40-man roster in order to free up a spot for Tim Beckham, who was signed to a one-year deal Thursday. The 28-year-old spent time with Baltimore and Seattle in 2018, slashing a combined .230/.284/.262 in 26 games. Andreoli also spent time with the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate (Tacoma), slashing .287/.397/.401 with 19 stolen bases in 89 games.

