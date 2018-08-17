Andreoli was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Andreoli was sent down to Triple-A Tacoma just after the All-Star break, and has made three appearances with the Mariners the since. The 28-year-old has a .287/.397/.401 slash line in 89 games with the Rainiers and will now be subjected to waivers.

