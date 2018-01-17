Andreoli signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Tuesday which includes an invitation to spring training.

Andreoli has spent the previous three seasons with the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate in Iowa, posting a combined .258/.365/.410 slash-line to go with 31 homers and 102 stolen bases in 365 games. Chicago's depth stalled him in the minors, but the 27-year-old will have the chance to earn himself a reserve role for Seattle to open the season if he plays well in spring.