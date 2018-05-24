Mariners' John Andreoli: Laces first big-league hit
Andreoli went 1-for-3 with a walk in a win over the Athletics on Wednesday.
The career minor-leaguer was able to get his first major-league hit out of the way relatively early, roping a single to right field off Daniel Gossett in his second at-bat. Andreoli's professional career dates back to 2011, and Wednesday represented his first opportunity to don a major-league uniform in a regular-season game after spending the last three-plus seasons at the Triple-A level.
