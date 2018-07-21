Andreoli was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Andreoli returns to the Rainiers for the second time this month as the Mariners activated Felix Hernandez (back) off the 10-day disabled list. The 28-year-old has a .285/.387/.411 slash line with 15 stolen bases in 67 games for Tacoma, and has played in three games across multiple stints in the majors this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories