Mariners' John Andreoli: Sent back down
Andreoli was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
Andreoli's second major-league stint of the season lasted all of three days, and he struck out in his only two plate appearances. He figures to ride the shuttle throughout most of the second half, coming up as needed before settling in for good in September.
