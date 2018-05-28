Andreoli was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Andreoli was sent back to the minors to open up a roster spot for the recently acquired Denard Span, who was added to the active roster in a corresponding move. The 27-year-old appeared in just one game during his brief stint with the Mariners, going 1-for-3 with a walk. He'll continue to serve as organizational outfield depth in the minors.

