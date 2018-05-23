Mariners' John Andreoli: Summoned to majors
Andreoli had his contract purchased from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
Andreoli, who signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners in January, will join the big club to offer extra outfield depth with Mitch Haniger (wrist) day-to-day after getting hit by a pitch on the wrist during Tuesday's game. The 27-year-old was hitting .294/.353/.452 with three homers and nine stolen bases through 32 games with the Rainiers prior to his promotion. Andreoli's first stint in the majors could be a brief one with Dee Gordon (toe) not expected to be sidelined for long.
More News
-
Mariners' John Andreoli: Headed to minor-league camp•
-
Mariners' John Andreoli: Inks NRI deal with Mariners•
-
Cubs' John Andreoli: Plays well in WBC•
-
Cubs' John Andreoli: Cut despite strong spring•
-
Cubs' John Andreoli: Hits fourth home run•
-
Cubs' John Andreoli: Four hits and a steal on Saturday•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...