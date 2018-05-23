Andreoli had his contract purchased from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

Andreoli, who signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners in January, will join the big club to offer extra outfield depth with Mitch Haniger (wrist) day-to-day after getting hit by a pitch on the wrist during Tuesday's game. The 27-year-old was hitting .294/.353/.452 with three homers and nine stolen bases through 32 games with the Rainiers prior to his promotion. Andreoli's first stint in the majors could be a brief one with Dee Gordon (toe) not expected to be sidelined for long.