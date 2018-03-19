Mariners' John Richy: Inks minors deal with Mariners
Richy signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners, Baseball America reports.
The 25-year-old righty was released by the Phillies in July, and finally found a new home. He logged a 6.81 ERA and 1.85 WHIP with 23 strikeouts in 38.1 innings between Double-A and Triple-A last year, so he does not profile as someone who will be fantasy relevant anytime soon.
