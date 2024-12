Farmelo (knee) is not expected to be able to play until midseason in 2025, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Farmelo suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in June and it'll apparently keep him sidelined for a good chunk of the 2025 campaign. The 20-year-old produced a .264 average with four home runs, 25 RBI, 38 runs scored and 18 stolen bases over 178 at-bats in 45 games with Single-A Modesto before sustaining the injury in 2024.