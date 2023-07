The Mariners have selected Farmelo with the 29th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

An athletic, 6-foot-2 high school center fielder from Virginia, Farmelo boasts at least plus speed and solid all-around tools. The lefty hitter is hit-over-power now, but it's possible he could tap into more power with pro instruction. Farmelo had a strong commitment to the University of Virginia, but he presumably wouldn't have been selected here if his price wasn't going to be met.