Cowan agreed Wednesday to re-sign with the Mariners on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Cowan provided below-average offensive production (90 wRC+, .264/.345/.307 in 504 plate appearances) at Double-A Arkansas this season, but he drew praise for his work in the field, with Baseball America naming him the Texas League's top defensive second baseman. The 24-year-old look to parlay his spring invite into a spot on the Mariners' Opening Day roster, but an assignment to Triple-A Tacoma or a return trip to Arkansas are more realistic outcomes.