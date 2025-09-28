Polanco went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Polanco's fifth-inning blast gave the Mariners a 3-2 lead. He's homered twice over his last three games and now has 26 long balls on the year, the second-best total of any season in his career. The second baseman has added a .265/.326/.495 slash line with 78 RBI, 64 runs scored, six stolen bases and 30 doubles over 138 contests. He's batting .329 (27-for-821) with 17 extra-base hits across 23 games in September.