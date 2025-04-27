Polanco went 2-for-4 with a walk, two solo home runs and an additional run scored in Saturday's 14-0 win against Miami.

The 31-year-old went deep in the first and fourth innings Saturday and now has four long balls in his past four games. Despite being limited to hitting from the left side and not being able to play the field due to a lingering side injury, Polanco has continued his hot start to the campaign and has a .354/.377/.708 slash line with seven homers, 18 RBI and 10 runs in 70 plate appearances.