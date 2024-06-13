Polanco (hamstring) is slated to run the bases before Thursday's game against the White Sox and then head out on a rehab assignment, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Polanco has been progressively ramping up his level of activity in recent days, apparently without any setbacks. MLB.com reports that general manager Justin Hollander indicated team trainers would jointly assess Polanco's condition with the veteran infielder following Thursday's activity, at which point the length of the rehab assignment would likely be determined.