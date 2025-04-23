Polanco went 1-for-4 with one walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to Boston.

Polanco opened the scoring in the first winning, when he took a returning Bryan Bello deep to right-center field for a solo homer. It was Polanco's fourth homer of the year, and he's started the season slashing .339/.356/.589 with one stolen base, six runs scored and 13 RBI in 60 plate appearances.