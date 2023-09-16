Caballero is not in Saturday's starting lineup against the Dodgers.
Even with lefty Clayton Kershaw on the mound, Caballero will find himself on the bench. Dylan Moore will start at second base in his place while Sam Haggerty will play in left field.
More News
-
Mariners' Jose Caballero: Swipes two bags off bench•
-
Mariners' Jose Caballero: Appears off bench•
-
Mariners' Jose Caballero: Tending to sore shin, hamstring•
-
Mariners' Jose Caballero: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Mariners' Jose Caballero: Racks up three hits in win•
-
Mariners' Jose Caballero: Swats pair of doubles Tuesday•