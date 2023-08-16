Caballero went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger, a stolen base and a run in an extra-inning win over the Royals on Tuesday.

Caballero made plenty of noise out of the No. 8 spot in the order, posting his first multi-hit effort since July 8 in the process. The 26-year-old had gone into the night with an abysmal .167 average and .381 OPS across his first 14 plate appearances (11 games) in August, and despite Tuesday's success, he remains ticketed for sporadic playing time at multiple infield spots.