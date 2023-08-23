Caballero walked, scored a run and stole a pair of bases in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the White Sox.

Caballero drew a walk as a pinch hitter for Dominic Canzone to lead off the seventh inning. He'd go on to steal both second and third base before scoring the Mariners' first run on a Josh Rojas bunt single. The 26-year-old Caballero hasn't started since Saturday, though he's come off the bench in three straight games. He's now logged five steals in his last eight contests, improving to 25-for-28 in stolen base attempts this season while slashing .240/.371/.340 with three homers, 33 runs scored and 24 RBI across 248 plate appearances in his rookie campaign.