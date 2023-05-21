Caballero went 1-for-1 with a walk, a solo home run and three stolen bases during Sunday's 3-2 loss against Atlanta.

Caballero was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat and proceeded to steal second and third but was stranded to end the inning. He walked in the third and stole another bag, marking his sixth swipe of the year. In his final plate appearance, the rookie hit his first career home run to cut Atlanta's lead to 3-2. Caballero started the year in a platoon with Kolten Wong, but the youngster has outplayed the veteran thus far.