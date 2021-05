Godoy went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Padres on Sunday.

Just recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Sunday's lopsided loss saw Godoy garner his first major-league RBI via his first career hit in the ninth inning. The 26-year-old catcher has put together some solid offensive performances over various minor-league stops in both the Cardinals' and Mariners' organizations, so it will be interesting to track his development now that he's finally made it to the highest level.