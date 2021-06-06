site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Jose Godoy: Out of Sunday lineup
Godoy is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Angels.
Godoy will get his second game off in the last three days, with Tom Murphy taking over the catching duties Sunday.
