Mariners' Jose Lobaton: Signs with Mariners
Lobaton signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The deal includes an invitation to spring training, where Lobaton will compete with Omar Narvaez and David Frietas for a spot on the Opening Day roster. The veteran backstop appeared in just 22 games for the Mets in 2018, hitting .143/.246/.224. Even if Lobaton breaks camp with the Mariners, he doesn't figure to provide any fantasy value given his career .215/.293/.319 triple-slash.
