Marmolejos is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Marmolejos appeared to have captured a large-side platoon role to begin the season, but his 3-for-25 start to the campaign could result in him falling out of favor. The lefty-hitting Marmolejos will sit for the second time in three games Sunday, this time against a right-handed starting pitcher (Chris Bassitt).
