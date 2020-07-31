Marmolejos went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Angels.
Starting at first base and batting fifth, Marmolejos launched his homer in the first inning. He was replaced by pinch hitter Evan White in the eighth. While the homer was an encouraging sign, Marmolejos struck out in his other two at-bats. He's now whiffed seven times in 21 plate appearances while hitting to just a .143 average in six games.
