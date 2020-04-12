Marmolejos was singled out by hitting coach Tim Laker as a player that made a strong impression before spring training was suspended, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

A two-time recipient of the Minor League Hitter of the Year award during his time with the Nationals organization, Marmolejos was a non-roster invitee to spring camp after signing a minors deal in late November. The 27-year-old proceeded to make a solid case for himself by lacing five of his seven hits for extra bases and driving in eight runs across 14 Cactus League contests. Johns separately notes Marmolejos could be an effective left-handed-hitting option alongside promising rookie Evan White at first base while also serving as a backup at either corner outfield spot. Tim Lopes seemingly presented Marmolejos' biggest obstacle to an Opening Day roster spot at the time spring training was suspended, but with subsequent talk of expanding rosters up to 29 players, it's conceivable both players stick with the big-league club to open the campaign.