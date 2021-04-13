Marmolejos is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Orioles.
Marmolejos had started each of the Mariners' last three games, but he'll take a seat now that Evan White (quadriceps) has been cleared to return to the starting nine. Before his recent run of consecutive starts, Marmolejos had only been in the lineup once in the Mariners' first six games.
