Marmolejos went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run in a 7-6 loss to the Orioles during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

After striking out as a pinch hitter in the matinee, the 28-year-old got the start at first base in the nightcap and did some damage against young Baltimore righty Dean Kremer. Marmolejos primarily played left field last year but has only seen action at first base and DH to begin 2021, but he could push for more playing time thanks to a 1.018 OPS with two homers and six RBI in only 19 at-bats.