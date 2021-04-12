Marmolejos, who drew his third straight start in Sunday's win over the Twins, went 1-for-3 with a double and a run.
Marmolejos was in the starting nine again Sunday due to Evan White's (quadriceps) ongoing absence, and he laced an extra-base hit for the second game during that span. Marmolejos is hitting just .214 (3-for-16) over his first three games, but his ability to fill multiple positions and extensive track record of success at the plate in the minors should play a part in him continuing to see semi-regular playing time as the season unfolds.
