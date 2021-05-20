Marmolejos was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Thursday.

Marmolejos had started each of the last six games for the Mariners but went just 2-for-17 with a run, an RBI, three walks and seven strikeouts during that time. He'll now be removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Jacob Nottingham and Jose Godoy, who were added to the major-league roster as part of a corresponding move.

