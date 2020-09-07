Marmolejos is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

He'll head to the bench for the first time in eight games, paving the way for Dee Strange-Gordon to enter the lineup in left field. Over the eight-game stretch, Marmolejos went 9-for-26 with two home runs, two doubles, four walks, six RBI and three runs. With Sam Haggerty (forearm) on the injured list and Ty France getting more work at second base of late in place of the struggling Shed Long, Marmolejos looks like he'll temporarily have a clear path to a regular lineup role, at least against right-handed pitching.