Marmolejos went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Monday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.
Marmolejos opened up the scoring for the Mariners when he connected on a low fastball for a line-drive home run to put the Mariners up 2-0 in the first. He was quiet at the plate the rest of the night, as he's slashing .212/.316/.545 with three home runs, eight RBI and five runs scored in 33 at-bats. His playing time is likely to take a major blow with Kyle Young (knee) set to debut Tuesday after missing the first few weeks of the season with a left knee injury.
