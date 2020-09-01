Marmolejos went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 2-1 win over the Angels.
Marmolejos's solo shot off Matt Andriese gave the Mariners a 2-1 lead that Marco Gonzales did not relinquish on the way to his second complete game of his career. The long ball marked his fourth of the season and extended his hit-streak to six games. The lefty swinger has started every game since Aug. 27, and given his recent success, he figures to continue to see consistent playing time, especially against right-handers.
