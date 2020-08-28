Marmolejos went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run as the Padres defeated the Mariners in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader.

Marmolejos was added to Seattle's roster as the 29th man prior to the twin bill, so pending a separate transaction, the first baseman will be sent back to the alternate site following Game 2. Marmolejos belted his second homer and is now hitting .125 with a .438 OPS on the campaign.