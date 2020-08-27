The Mariners recalled Marmolejos from their alternate training site ahead of Thursday's doubleheader with the Padres.

Seattle is designating Marmolejos as its 29th man, so he'll likely be dropped from the active roster once the twin bill concludes. Marmolejos broke summer camp with a large-side platoon role with the Mariners, but he fell out of favor after going 3-for-29 at the plate prior to his demotion.