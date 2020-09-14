Marmolejos went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in a win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The hot-hitting Marmolejos opened the scoring on the afternoon with his timely two-bagger in the first, which plated Kyle Seagerto give Seattle the early 1-0 lead. The 27-year-old is now riding a five-game hitting streak and has reached safely in 14 consecutive contests overall, slashing a blistering .362/.423/.702 with four doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI across 52 plate appearances during the latter span. The combination of a productive bat and defensive versatility is helping Marmolejos lock in consistent playing time; he's now made five appearances at first base, nine in left field and one in right. while also filling the designated-hitter role on seven occasions.