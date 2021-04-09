Marmolejos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's loss to the Twins.

Marmolejos swatted his first long ball of the year with a solo shot to right center field against Jose Berrios in the sixth inning. The 28-year-old earned a spot on Seattle's roster after a strong spring during which he slashed .300/.391/.400 across 46 plate appearances.

