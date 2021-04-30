Marmolejos, who went 0-for-4 in a win over the Astros on Thursday, is hitting .063 (1-for-16) with three walks and two runs over his last seven games.

That stretch includes four starts for the 28-year-old, who, during his first 172 big-league plate appearances in the last season-plus, has been unable to come anywhere close to replicating the success with the bat he consistently enjoyed during a seven-year minor-league career. Marmolejos' season slash is down to .163/.281/.388 after his latest hitless effort Thursday, although his five extra-base hits (two doubles, three home runs) and eight RBI help prevent his season from being a total fantasy wasteland thus far.