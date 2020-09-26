Marmolejos is not starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Oakland.
Marmolejos hits the bench with lefty Mike Minor starting for the Athletics. He'll likely return to the lineup for the nightcap against righty Paul Blackburn.
