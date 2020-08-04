Marmolejos isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Angels.
Marmolejos has seen a fair amount of playing time this year in his first major-league season, but he'll be on the bench for the team's series opener against the Angels. Tim Lopes will serve as the designated hitter Tuesday with Dee Gordon starting in left field and batting ninth.
More News
-
Mariners' Jose Marmolejos: On bench Sunday•
-
Mariners' Jose Marmolejos: Sitting against lefty•
-
Mariners' Jose Marmolejos: Blasts three-run homer•
-
Mariners' Jose Marmolejos: Sits against southpaw•
-
Mariners' Jose Marmolejos: Looks like strong-side platoon man•
-
Mariners' Jose Marmolejos: Receives Opening Day start•