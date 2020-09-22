site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Jose Marmolejos: On bench against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Marmolejos isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros.
With left-hander Framber Valdez starting for the Astros on Tuesday, Marmolejos will retreat to the bench. Jake Fraley will start in left field in his absence.
