Marmolejos is starting in left field and batting seventh in Friday's season opener at Houston.
The 27-year-old was seen practicing in the outfield throughout summer workouts, but it's still somewhat of a surprise to see him get the start in his major-league debut. The starting job is more or less up for grabs, and a strong start to the season figures to warrant more opportunities for Marmolejos. He spent most of 2019 at Triple-A and had a .315/.366/.545 slash line with 16 home runs and 29 doubles in 101 games.
