The Mariners optioned Marmolejos to their alternate training site Thursday.
Marmolejos opened the season in a strong-side platoon role, but it didn't take long for him to cede playing time. After going 3-for-21 while starting in five of the Mariners' first seven games, he's cracked the lineup twice in the team's last six contests. Marmolejos' demotion should pave the way for Daniel Vogelbach to see most of the reps at designated hitter for the foreseeable future.
