Marmolejos signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Marmolejos appeared in 101 games for Triple-A Fresno last season, hitting .315/.366/.545 with 16 home runs and 63 RBI. The 26-year-old has yet to make his major-league debut, but he will get an invite to the Mariners' major-league camp this spring.

