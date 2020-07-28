Marmolejos is not in the lineup against lefty Patrick Sandoval and the Angels on Tuesday.
Each of the Mariners' first four games came against a right-hander, with Marmolejos getting the starting nod three times and going 2-for-13 at the plate. Dylan Moore will start in left field Tuesday.
